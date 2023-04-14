Thunderstorm with lightning very likely in Telangana from Apr 14-16 : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana from Friday to Sunday, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.



In a daily weather report here, it said light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at Isolated places in the state from April 14 to 18.



Maximum temperatures of 40 degrees celsius and above was recorded at many places in Telangana yesterday.



The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Thursday.

Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Hyderabad district of Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.