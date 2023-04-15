Thunderstorm with lightning very likely in Telangana : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.



In a daily weather report here, it said light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the state from April 15 to 19.



Maximum temperatures of 40 degrees celsius and above was recorded at many places in Telangana on Friday.



The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad yesterday, the report added.