Thunderstorms hits parts of Hyderabad, adjoining districts

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms hit parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts in Telangana on Friday.

Isolated places also witnessed hailstorms.

Several parts of Hyderabad and outskirts received moderate rains since early morning. Citizens woke up to thunderstorms and lightning.

Downpour inundated some low-lying areas. Water accumulation on few roads affected the movement of traffic

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts received light to moderate rain/thunderstorm and hail accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

The heavy rains provided relief to people from sweltering heat. Hyderabad and other parts of the state had recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. The weather had changed since Thursday morning. A few areas had received the rains on Thursday night.

Northern parts of Hyderabad received rainfall with thunderstorms on Friday morning. Areas like Khairatabad, Gachibowli, Jubilee hills, Tank Bund, Himayath Nagar, Osmania University, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Karkhana, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, ECIL and Neredmet saw the unexpected rains.

According to the met office, parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts received one centimeter to three centimeter rainfall.

It has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in parts of Telangana over the next three days.