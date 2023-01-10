Today is ‘Ladies Day’ at Hyderabad Numaish

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition will be opened exclusively for ladies today, i.e. on Tuesday, January 10.

Some people had misapprehensions regarding the ladies day that there will be free entry for ladies on this day. But it has been made clear that entry fee for ladies will also be Rs 40, as is the case during normal days. The only difference between the normal days and the ladies day is that the men and male children above 10 years of age will not be allowed inside the premises on the Ladies Day on which Numaish is open exclusively for ladies.

‘Ladies Day’ was dedicated by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1940, for Muslim women who hesitate to mingle with the men in large groups.

The much awaited ‘Numaish’, Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair, got off to a colorful start on the New Year’s Day on Sunday, January 1.