Today is the last day for payment of first installment for selected Hajj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Mohammad Saleem President Telangana State Hajj Committee, B. Shafiullah (IFS) Executive Officer Hajj Committee said in a joint press statement that 5278 Haj pilgrims from Telangana State were selected through online draw. Selected Haj pilgrims should pay their first installment by Saturday, April 15.



After payment, downloaded copy of Haj application and declaration, proforma medical certificates prescribed by Hajj Committee of India, duly signed by Government Medical Officer or Government Doctor should be submitted at the Hajj House.





Mohammad Saleem said that after paying the first installment of Hajj, the selected Hajj pilgrims should bring and submit original international passport, copy of Hajj application form, medical certificate, payment slip, two passport size photographs with white background, Covid-19 certificate and bank details to the Telangana State Haj Committee before Tuesday 18th April.