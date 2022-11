Hyderabad: Toxic gas leaked in the science lab of Kasturba College in West Maredpally in the city. Ten students became seriously ill. They were rushed to Gandhi Hospital and local private hospitals.

On receipt of information the police reached the college, registered a case and started investigation.

Few students reportedly vomited blood. One is said to be critical.