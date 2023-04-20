Traffic advisory on the occasion of Jummat-Ul-Vida

Hyderabad: In connection with Jummat-Ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan month), the Addl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, G. Sudheer Babu has issued the traffic advisory. Friday prayers will be held at the Makkah Masjid, Hyderabad at at Jame-e-Masjid, Secunderabad on April 21.

all types of vehicular traffic will be closed on the main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm and the traffic will be diverted.

The traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.





Similarly, the Traffic coming from the Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

The Traffic coming from the Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

The Traffic coming from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground.

The Traffic coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Mir Alam Market or Bibi Bazar.

The Traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwath.

The traffic coming from Dabirpura will be diverted at Lakkad Kote towards, towards Mandi Mir Alam Market.

Worshipers are advised to call out traffic helpline 9010203626, in case of any inconvenience in commuting.