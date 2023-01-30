Traffic restrictions at Amberpet from January 30 to March 10, check alternate routes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory due to the ongoing construction works at the Amberpet flyover on NH-163 in the city. The traffic restrictions will come into force from January 30 and continue for the coming forty days, till March 10.

Traffic police issued a release on Sunday, stating that the road from the Gandhi statue to Amberpet T Junction (near Sree Ramana) will be closed for 40 days. Suggesting alternative routes, the Hyderabad traffic police requested motorists to use these routes to avoid inconvenience.

District RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction would be diverted towards Habsiguda cross road, Tarnaka, Osmania Distance Education Road.

The traffic coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards Prem Sadan Police boys hostel and Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet).

Traffic from Junction No 6 will be allowed towards Uppal.