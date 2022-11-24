Traffic restrictions at Gachibowli for one week

Hyderabad: Issuing an advisory, the Cyberabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions for a week in view of construction related activity at Sattva Knowledge Capital at Gachibowli.

Traffic coming from One West building to Hyatt Hyderabad junction will be diverted via wave rock junction and traffic from ICICI Bank Junction to One West building service road will be diverted via Hyatt Hyderabad junction.

Urging the public to take diversion to avoid congestion on the mentioned stretches, the traffic police appealed the commuters to co-operate with them in ensuring free flow of traffic.