Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Police in and around Hyderabad have imposed traffic restrictions in view of New Year celebrations on Saturday and warned that stringent action will be taken against those found driving in an inebriated condition.

Police in the limits of all three commissionerates have announced closure of several roads and flyovers to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners have issued notifications imposing traffic restrictions.

Police will be keeping a close watch on pubs and bars to check consumption of drugs. The owners of pubs and bars have also been directed to make travel arrangements for those who consume liquor.

“Any bar/pub/club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt with strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They shall strictly educate their customers/associates on the consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises,” the police said.

Officials have warned that those caught driving in drunk condition will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 or they may face a jail term of up to six months.

“A penalty of Rs 10,000 and or imprisonment of up to six months for the first offence and a penalty of Rs 15,000 or imprisonment of up to two years for a second or subsequent offence also all their driving licenses will be seized and sent to the concerned RTOs for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” it said.

All flyovers in the city, except Begumpet and Langar Houz, will be shut for traffic.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for light motor vehicles. However, vehicles that will be going to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be allowed to proceed.

The PVNR Express Way will also be closed for the same duration except for those going towards the airport.

Cyberabad police have ordered closure of the flyovers including Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Biodiversity flyovers 1 and 2, Mindspace, Road No 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge, Cyber Tower, Forum-JNTU, Kaithalapur, and Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover.

Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits, till 2 a.m.

The police will also undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding and triple riding on two wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand.

The police chief also announced traffic restrictions around Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Tank Bund Road around the lake.

The police commissioner has appealed to people to take note of the restrictions and cooperate.

Police have asked the drivers/operators of cabs/taxis/auto rickshaws to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents.

They will not refuse ride-on hire to any public.