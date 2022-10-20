Tragic: Newly married doctor couple dies of electric shock in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: A doctor and his wife died of electric shock in Hyderabad today. According to immediate reports, Dr. Nisaruddin was married to Dr. Saima about two months ago.

The couple lived in Quader Bagh of the city. Today they died as a result of electric shock. It is suspected that one of them got electrocuted due to the electric current running in the geyser of the bathroom and while trying to save the other also died due to electric shock. Further investigation is underway.

The dead bodies have been kept at Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. They both got married on August 20. The death of the new bride and groom brought grief to both the families.



Dr Saima hailed from Jagtial, and was the grand-daughter of late Ms. Saadat Baji, former member of Jamaat-e-Islami. Dr. Nisaruddin MD Psychiatry is associated with SIO students wing of Jamaat e Islami and Dr. Saima was also the secretary of GIO girls wing of Jamaat e Islami Hind.

