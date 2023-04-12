Tragic: Two siblings, friend died due to electric shock in Paramount Colony

HYDERABAD: Three Muslim youths were died in a tragic incident that took place in Paramount Colony (Toli Chowki), a posh area of the city tonight.

It has been reported that the accident took place while cleaning a water sump in a house near Paramount Colony Gate Number One.

Among the three Muslim youths killed in the accident, two are said to be brothers, while the third was their friend.

Eyewitnesses said that the electric wire of the water motor was open and not knowing it one youth got down into the sump and electrocuted while other two were also died while trying to rescue him.

This incident, which happened during the month of Ramadan and near Eid-ul-Fitr, caused a wave of grief not only in the family members but also in the colony. Everyone was expressing grief over the death of young and teenage children.

The youths have been identified as 19-year-old Anas, 18-year-old Rizwan and 16-year-old Razzaq.

As soon as the information was received, Banjara Hills police reached there and shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation has been started.