Trains cancelled on Kazipet-Secunderabad route due to derailment

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains in view of the derailment of Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A total of nine trains, scheduled to depart on Wednesday, have been completely cancelled, while 14 trains partially cancelled as the movement of trains has been disrupted between Kazipet and Secunderabad.

The cancelled trains include Kacheguda-Nadikude (train number 07791), Nadikude-Kacheguda (07792), Secunderabad-Warangal (07462), Warangal-Hyderabad (07463), Secunderabad-Guntur (12706), Guntur-Secunderabad (12705), Secunderabad-Repalle (17645), Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam (126806) and Visakhapatnam-Lingampally (12805).

Sirpur-Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad train (number 17234) has been cancelled between Kazipet and Secunderabad. Secunderabad-Guntur train (17202) will remain cancelled between Secunderabad and Kazipet. Vijayawada-Secunderabad (12713) cancelled between Warangal and Secunderabad. Similarly, Secunderabad-Vijayawada (12714) stands cancelled between Secunderabad-Warangal. Bhadrachalam Rd-Secunderabad train (17660) will terminate at Kazipet.

Guntur-Vikarabad train (12747) has been cancelled between Nalgonda and Vikarabad. Similarly Vikarabad-Guntur (12748) has been cancelled between Vikarabad and Nalgonda.Warangal-Secunderabad (07757) will remain cancelled between Aler and Secunderabad. Miryalaguda-Kacheguda train (07974) will not operate between Ramannapet and Kacheguda. Kacheguda-Miryalaguda (07276) will not operate between Kacheguda and Ramannapet. Guntur-Secunderabad (17201) stands cancelled between Kazipet and Secunderabad and similarly Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) has been cancelled between Secunderabad and Kazipet.

The SCR also announced that Tirupati-Jammu Tawi (22705), which commenced journey on February 14, will skip Kazipet stoppage. It will be diverted via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli.

Six coaches of train number 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district early Wednesday. However, no one was injured.

SCR officials said passengers reached the destination by the same train after detaching the derailed coaches.

The derailment has hit the movement of trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad. The railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track.