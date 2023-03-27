TSPSC paper leak: SIT grills key accused for 2nd day

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana Police probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case on Monday continued interrogating four of the accused.

Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Rajashekar Reddy, Lavdyavath Dhakya and Rajeshwar Nayak were brought to the SIT office from CCS office for questioning for the second day.

A city court had on Saturday sent the four accused to police custody for three days. The SIT officials had grilled the accused on Sunday to extract information about the role of other accused.

This is the second time that SIT has taken the accused into custody. They were also grilled earlier after the court had sent them to police custody for six days.

The SIT, which has already arrested 13 accused, is likely to take some more suspects into custody to widen the scope of investigation.

Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar Reddy, both employees of TSPSC and key accused in the case, were the first to be arrested.

Praveen, who worked as an assistant section officer at TSPSC and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC, had allegedly stolen question papers of some exams from a computer in the confidential section of the Commission and sold it to other accused.

Along with Praveen and Rajasehkar, police arrested Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal. Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak and Pathlavath Gopal Nayak were also arrested on March 13.

Three more accused Shameem, Damera Ramesh Kumar and N. Suresh were arrested on March 23.

Shameem and Rames are employees of TSPSC while Suresh is a former outsourcing employee.

The trio had allegedly scored over 100 marks in Group-I Prelims held in October last year after procuring question papers from the main accused. The SIT has sought custody of three accused for six days.

Prashant Reddy, brother-in-law of Rajashekar Reddy, was arrested on March 25. Prashant Reddy, a contract employee under the rural employment scheme at MPDO office in Nawabpet mandal in Mahabubnagar district, is among those suspected to have illegally accessed the Group-I preliminary paper. Prashant along with three others are suspected to have spent Rs 15 lakh to procure the paper.

The SIT is also questioning all candidates of the Group-I preliminary exam who scored 100 and above marks out of a total of 150 marks.