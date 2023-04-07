TSRTC bus catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An electric bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire in Hyderabad on Friday.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 7 April 2023 - 13:58
Hyderabad: An electric bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire in Hyderabad on Friday.

The incident occurred near Begumpet Airport when the city bus was on its way from Shamshabad to Jubilee Bus Station.

On noticing smoke in the engine, the bus driver stopped the vehicle and alerted the passengers. All the passengers safely alighted from the bus.

A fire tender rushed to the scene and doused the fire. Officials said only a part of the bus was damaged.

Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. TSRTC officials have launched an investigation.

IANS
