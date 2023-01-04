TSSP is very important in maintaining peace and security in the state: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar has said that the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) was very important in maintaining peace and security in the state.

Speaking at a review meeting held at TSSP head office here, the DGP made it clear that continuous training was necessary to perform duties more effectively.

He said that the rolling trophy will be presented among the battalions on the basis of best performance.

The DGP said that along with the changing times, the police department faces new challenges in the maintenance of law and order and security duties. To face these challenges, the professionalism of the field level officers should be improved. So that they have the highest standards. For this, the DGP advised them to upgrade themselves on modern technology.

He asked the officials to give utmost priority to solve the administrative problems of the staff immediately. The DGP mentioned that special training should be given in the driving and mechanic departments courtesy of the local transport department.