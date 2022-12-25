Two international drug transporters nabbed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has arrested two international drug transporters and seized drugs valued at around Rs 3 crore.

Sleuths along with Begumpet Police apprehended two men from Chennai who were found in illegal possession of Pseudo Ephedrine.

Chandana Deepthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, told media persons that 3.1 kg of Pseudo Ephedrine (controlled substance), 23 SIM Cards, 12 fake Aadhaar cards and six mobile phones all worth Rs 3.1 crore were seized.

Khadar Mohideen and his brother-in-law Ibrahim Sha, both residents of Chennai, have been indulging in illegal international drug transport for the last two years.

According to police, they had developed contacts with international drug dealers staying in Australia and New Zealand and were regularly transporting Pseudo Ephedrine to these countries through various courier services operating from Hyderabad.

To escape from the customs checking at airports, the accused were sending drugs clandestinely by packaging it in bangle holders, photo frames, saree and other apparel linings with the co-operation of various courier service providers.

Two who were supplying drugs to the transporters were absconding.

The police also booked six employees of couriers including Fed Ex, Mother India Courier Service, World First Domestic & International Courier Services, Avakaya.com Courier Services, Authentic Ship 24/7 Courier Services, Post Box Express Courier Services and MNR Courier Services.

The DCP said the courier service providers were co-operating with the drug dealers by not collecting their original KYC and by keeping fake phone numbers and fake KYC and making fake invoices.

The drug transporters were using fake Aadhaar cards and several SIM cards were taken on fake identities in order to escape the surveillance of investigation agencies.

Acting on credible information, H-NW and Begumpet police arrested Khadar Mohideen and Ibrahim Sha on Friday, when they came to Hyderabad and were trying to transport the drugs through courier services at Begumpet.