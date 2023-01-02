Two killed as car runs amok in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: New Year began on a tragic note as two pedestrians were killed when a car ran amok in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred in Banjara Hills. A car, which was heading towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills check post, ran amok hitting two pedestrians and the cars parked by the roadside.

Two persons, including a woman who were standing in front of a tiffin centre, died on the spot. Two others were injured and shifted to a hospital.

Police said three cars were damaged in the accident. The car driver apparently lost control, hitting the pedestrians and stationary cars.

Police suspect that the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol. Both the occupants of the cars were students of an engineering college.

The accident took place hours after New Year celebrations and an intensive drive by the police against drunken driving.

