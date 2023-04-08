Unique protest with buffalo on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad



Hyderabad: TS Redco Chairman Y Satish Reddy has staged a unique protest with a buffalo on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, claiming that there have been around 68 accidents since the launch of the Vande Bharat train.

Vande Bharat train crashed after hitting a bull and a cow. He showed the placard to the buffalo which read in English: Dearest Buffalo, PM Modi is inaugurating the Vande Bharat express today. Kindly do not come near the tracks’

Modi, who had said that he would run bullet trains in the country, introduced trains in the name of Vande Bharat, which are being destroyed by collisions with bulls and cows. He asked how often Prime Minister Modi would start the Vande Bharat train?