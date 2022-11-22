Urdu medium student of Hyderabad becomes first Muslim female neurosurgeon of India

Hyderabad: Dr Mariam Afifa Ansari is the first female neurosurgeon in the Muslim community in India.

Mariam Afifa Ansari dream became a reality when she secured 137th rank in the All India NEET exam in 2020.

Since her school days, she has always been a top performer and had always dreamt of becoming a doctor.

Mariam had been educated in Urdu medium schools till the 10th class. She completed her primary education in Malegaon and high school in Hyderabad. She studied 10th at Princess Durru Shehvar Girls High School, where she won a gold medal.

Mariam did MBBS and master’s degree in general surgery from Osmania Medical Hyderabad. She bagged five gold medals during her MBBS course. Mariam completed MRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons, England.

Mariam who left many amazed with her consistent successes, says: “My success is a gift from Allah and now a responsibility.” She said that she would try to serve the community through her profession.