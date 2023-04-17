US Consulate in Hyderabad terminates lease of Paigah Palace

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has officially terminated its lease of Paigah Palace.

US Consul General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson tweeted in this regard saying, “Today we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace. We’re grateful to the Gov’t of Telangana for making this amazing building available to us since 2007. Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace’s history & we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible.”





It may be noted that the US Consulate in Hyderabad has shifted its services to the new consulate located at Nanakramguda.