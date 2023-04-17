Hyderabad

US Consulate in Hyderabad terminates lease of Paigah Palace

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 17 April 2023 - 22:07
0 181 Less than a minute

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has officially terminated its lease of Paigah Palace.

US Consul General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson tweeted in this regard saying, “Today we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace. We’re grateful to the Gov’t of Telangana for making this amazing building available to us since 2007. Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace’s history & we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible.”
 

It may be noted that the US Consulate in Hyderabad has shifted its services to the new consulate located at Nanakramguda.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 17 April 2023 - 22:07
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button