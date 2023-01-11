US sanctions Rs 2 crore for facelift of Tombs of Paigahs, descendants of Hazrat Omar

Hyderabad: The Paigah Tombs is all set to get a facelift. The over 200-year-old structure is situated in Phisalbanda’s maze-like narrow alleys. It is an ancient royal mausoleum where soldiers of the officer class of Nizam’s army are buried.

The United States Consulate in Hyderabad in collaboration with Agha Khan Trust for Culture has decided to carry out restoration with the help of Ambassador Funds.

Today Ambassador Jones announced a U.S. government-funded project to support conservation and restoration at the historic Paigah Tombs. Funded by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, it’s our fifth such project in #Hyderabad. #CDAJonesInHyd pic.twitter.com/Y2jck7fSDK — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) January 10, 2023

US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Beth Jones visited the Paigah Tombs complex on Tuesday and announced a Rs 2 crore grant to conserve the centuries-old tombs and restore its lost glory.

US Consulate Jennifer larsan & US Ambassador Elizibeth jones visit to Paigah Tombs…..Announced US funded conseevation project at Paigah tombs owaisi nagar,Santoshnagar @USAndHyderabad pic.twitter.com/lpOT7rC8xE — Akber_shareef_HYD (@MdAkbershareef1) January 10, 2023

The Paigah Tombs that grace the city are the finest examples of the enthralling Indo-Islamic architecture. It is a blend of both features of Asif Jahi and Rajputani style. They are most intricately carved and enclosed in facades of pierced marble.

What Does Paigah Mean?

Paigah means the palace of nobles. The Paigahs were very close to the Nizams. The noble families of Paigah were among the most influential and powerful families of the Princely State of Hyderabad’s aristocracy.

Who were Paigahs?

The nobles of Paigah claim to be the descendants of the Hazrat Omar bin Al-Khattab, Islam’s second caliph. Credited as the founder of the Paigah nobility, Abdul Fateh Khan Tegh Jung served for the second Nizam, Salabat Jang. Nizam conferred him the hereditary titles of Shams-ul-Mulk, Shams-ud-Daula, and Shams-ul-Umara.