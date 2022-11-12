Hyderabad

Video: Hyderabad Metro Rail services disrupted

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail faced a technical glitch on Friday. As a result train services were disrupted for about 30 minutes between Miyapur and LB Nagar.

Commuters expressed their displeasure by posting photos and videos on social media.

The train stopped for some time making it unpleasant for the regular commuters. Several trains were halted on the route of Miyapur to LB Nagar across various stations.

A few metro trains were stopped at Khairiatabad, Lakdi Ka Pul, Ameerpet and other stations.

Commuters heaved a sigh of relief as metro rail services resumed after half an hour.

