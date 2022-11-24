Hyderabad

Water supply to be disrupted in these areas of Hyderabad on Nov 26

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on November 26. Areas including Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Almasguda, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, ARCI, Mir Alam, Bhojagutta, Budvel and Shamsabad will be affected.

Disruption in the water supply will be due to the works to be taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to arrest water supply leakage at Shivaji Chowk, Balapur. Air valves which are coming under the alignment of 100 feet road widening work taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Hafeez Babanagar will also be shifted.

