World Heritage day: CM KCR remembers historical importance of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the land of Telangana possessed the glorious historical heritage of every historical chapter from the time of the primitive man to the modern era.



On the occasion of “World Heritage Day” on Tuesday, KCR in a release on Monday night remembered the historical importance of Telangana state.



The Chief Minister said that the emergence of Asmaka Mahajanpatham, the only one in Telangana in Southern India among the Shodasha (16) Mahajanpaths that originated in ancient India, as the centre of Bodhan (ancient Paudhanya Puram) signified the great age and pride of Telangana region to the world.



He said that the regimes from Satavahana dynasty to Asaf Jahi had enriched Telangana.

Rao said that the diverse architectural styles, sculptures, armoury, jewellery, cave paintings, toys, buildings, cultural traditions, customs, language, slang, literature and arts are the heritage wealth of Telangana state.



KCR said that the ancient human paintings found in Pandavula Gutta in today’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district are evidence of the existence of human beings on Telangana soil 45,000 years ago.



The Chief Minister said that Jain Buddhist monasteries, Ramappa Temple, Veyistambhala Gudi ( 1000 pillars temple), Orugallu fort, Bhuvanagiri fort, Golconda fort, Pandavula Gutta, Padmakshi Gutta, Medak Church, Mecca Masjid, Charminar and many other great buildings and natural structures displayed the historical and hereditary glory, diversity and uniqueness of Telangana.



He said that the inclusion of the famous Ramappa temple in Palampeta village of Mulugu district, which was built during the Kakatiya period, in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites is a matter of pride for the people of Telangana and the country.



As part of the conservation of heritage assets after the formation of a separate state, Rao said the government is carrying out repairs and development works to many historical buildings and ancient structures along with the modernization of Khila Warangal fort, repairs to great ancient buildings like Charminar, Mecca Masjid, development works of Mozamjahi market and Monda market.



KCR said that the state government had recently restored six more step wells, including the 300-year-old Bansilal Peta step well and more wells will be identified and revived in the coming days.



The Chief Minister said that the government is doing its best to revive the Telangana heritage and restore the past glory which was neglected during the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh rule and gift them to the future generations.



He appreciated the efforts of the State Department of Archeology and Cultural Tourism in this direction.

Rao commended the voluntary efforts of Telangana historians and intellectuals in the preservation of the Telangana heritage.



KCR wished that Telangana citizens and educated youth will increase their participation in the preservation of the history of Telangana state.