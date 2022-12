World’s largest cargo airplane, Whale-shaped Airbus lands at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Airport) Shamsabad saw a unique aircraft on Sunday night. Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, landed at Shamsabad Airport on Sunday night.

Airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Monday. The whale-shaped Airbus “Beluga” arrived at Hyderabad airport on December 4 and the cargo plane was at the airport until 19:20 on December 4.

The airport authorities had made special arrangements for landing, parking and take-off of large cargo plane. The Airbus Beluga is capable of carrying huge cargo.