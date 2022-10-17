Zafar Javeed elected as President of Nizam Club of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The senior Congress leader and Secretary of Sultan Uloom Educational Institutions, Mr. Zafar Javeed has been elected as President of the Nizam Club, the oldest and famous club of Hyderabad.

The polling was conducted on Sunday for the election of the president, in which Mr. Zafar Javeed was elected as the president of Nizam Club. Mr. Ajay Reddy was appointed as joint secretary of the committee. Mr. Zafar Javeed’s opponent P Manohar Reddy got 1054 votes while Zafar Javeed won the election by getting 1206 votes.

Son of Amjad Ali Khan, former senior bureaucrat in Andhra Pradesh who also served as the President of the Club at one point of time, the 66-year-old Zafar Javeed, is a political activist and educationist.