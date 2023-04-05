AAP alleges Rs 1,300 cr scam against K’taka BJP ticket aspirant Anil Kumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta here alleging Rs 1,300 crore scam against former IAS officer and BJP ticket aspirant for Koratagere Assembly seat, Anil Kumar.

Dr. Vishwanth, AAP working president while talking to reporters said, “When Anil Kumar was at the helm in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2019-20, he was allegedly involved in Rs 1,300 crore scams.”

“In 2019-20, senior IAS officer Anil Kumar was the commissioner of BBMP. It is almost certain that he will be the BJP candidate in Koratagere Assembly constituency. There were three major irregularities during his tenure as BBMP Commissioner,” stated state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa.

“Rs 31.6 crore for smart parking was sanctioned. Although it does not cost that much money, an additional Rs two crore was released. Anil Kumar released it to the contractor company by name Buildings Control Solution India Pvt Ltd,” he alleged.

“When Anil Kumar was the commissioner, there was a problem in the removal of rainwater silt. The contract for eight zones was awarded to a single firm named M/s. Yoga and Company at a cost of Rs 36 crore. Since the work was not done properly, Bengaluru had to face floods. People’s tax money has been looted by releasing more money than required,” Kalappa said.

“When Anil Kumar was commissioner, BBMP spent Rs 969 crore for the work of tube wells. There should be a proper investigation done into how such a huge amount of money was used. In this, Rs 49 crore was spent only at one place. Apart from this, a treatment centre was opened at the International Warehouse for the treatment of Covid.

“A huge amount of illegality has also taken place by spending crores of rupees. Irregularities worth Rs 1,300 crore have taken place when Anil Kumar was Commissioner. We demand the Lokayukta to investigate these matters,” said Kalappa.