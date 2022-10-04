‘Accidental death’, CBI files closure report in K’taka’s Paresh Mesta case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a report before the local court in Karnataka in connection with the sensational death case of a Hindu youth Paresh Mesta in 2017, saying that the death was accidental and filed a closure report.

The CBI has filed the closure report after investigating the case for five years. The report has been submitted to the Honnavar Court, and the court will pronounce the verdict on November 16.

The incident had taken place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

“CBI has in its report has stated that Paresh Mesta’s death was accidental and was not due to murder. This report is a slap on the face of Karnataka BJP. If BJP has left any shame left, it should apologize for its slanderous campaign,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Paresh Mesta had disappeared following an incident of mob violence in Honnavar city on December 6, 2017. After two days, his body was found near a lake. The BJP and Hindu activists had alleged that Mesta was killed in the mob violence and killers had dumped the body later.

The BJP, which was in the opposition then, had launched an agitation against the ruling Congress then. The ruling Congress government suffered a setback due to the agitation in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Hindu activists had torched the vehicle of the IGP while protesting on the case. The police were pelted with stones. Many policemen were injured. BJP had made it a major issue in the elections.

Including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, many political leaders had visited Mesta’s house. The then Siddaramaiah government had handed over the case to the CBI.