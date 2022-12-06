Addressing Siddaramaiah as ‘Sidramullah Khan’ by BJP displays demon culture: Veerappa Moily

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday that the BJP’s attempt to address Opposition leader Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ displayed the “demonic” culture of the party.

He slammed BJP MLA and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for issuing the statement. “It is very clear, it reflects the ugly culture of the BJP,” he added.

Ravi had stated that Siddaramaiah had been given this title of ‘Siddramullah Khan’ as he took the side of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan who was against Hindus.

Ravi had further said that Siddaramaiah had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “murderer, Ravan, Bhasmasur… Siddramullah Khan is not an abuse. Why are you getting irritated with this name? It is a title which suits your feelings,” Ravi had charged.

Veerappa Moily said, ‘The ruling BJP is fearful and anxious about the upcoming Assembly elections and hence they are indulging in such talks. “If you listen to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai…, they are vague which shows that he is the weakest CM,” he said.

Ravi’s statement of addressing Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddramulla Khan’ has stirred a controversy in the state. It has taken a communal turn. The Kuruba community leaders from which Siddaramaiah hails, have warned Ravi to take back his statement or he will face the consequences.

The ruling BJP on the other hand is supporting Ravi’s statement of dubbing him with the new name. Siddaramaiah is known for his poignant attacks on the RSS, Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Siddaramaiah launched Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka during his tenure as the CM. The BJP after coming to power in 2019, banned celebration of Tipu Jayanti. When the debate was over the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, Siddaramaiah had challenged that he will consume beef and it is his wish.