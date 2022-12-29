Ayesha Khan bags 17th rank at national level in Common Law Admission Test

Hyderabad: Ayesha Khan from Karnataka has secured 17th rank on national level in the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT) for undergraduate and postgraduate. The results of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-2023) have been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Two candidates, one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, scored 100 percentile and emerged as All India toppers. One candidate from Karnataka scored 99.97, two scored 99.96 and one each scored 99.95, 99.94, 99.93 and 99.92 percentile in CLAT UG.

Another topper from Karnataka, Ayesha Khan (AIR 17) scored 99.96 percentile. Ayesha Khan said that her dream has come true. From a very young age, she wanted to be a lawyer.

CLAT-2023 was conducted at 127 centers across 23 states and two union territories.