Karnataka

Baby Jesus statue vandalized, money robbed from church in K’taka

The incident took place when the church was closed after morning prayers. The miscreants had broken the door and also robbed money from the offering box.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 14:45
0 196 Less than a minute
Baby Jesus statue vandalized, money robbed from church in K'taka
Baby Jesus statue vandalized, money robbed from church in K'taka

Mysuru (Karnataka): A statue of Baby Jesus was damaged and money robbed from the offering box of a church in Periyapatna town of Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Saint Meriyamma Church located on Gonikoppal Road on Tuesday. The miscreants barged inside the church and vandalized the Infant Jesus idol installed for the celebration of Christmas festival.

The incident took place when the church was closed after morning prayers. The miscreants had broken the door and also robbed money from the offering box.

Related Articles

Father John Paul had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Periyapatna police station. The police officers rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation was on.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 14:45
0 196 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button