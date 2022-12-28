Baby Jesus statue vandalized, money robbed from church in K’taka

Mysuru (Karnataka): A statue of Baby Jesus was damaged and money robbed from the offering box of a church in Periyapatna town of Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Saint Meriyamma Church located on Gonikoppal Road on Tuesday. The miscreants barged inside the church and vandalized the Infant Jesus idol installed for the celebration of Christmas festival.

After vandalism in a church in Karnataka's Mysuru left a statue of baby Jesus damaged just days after Christmas, police said they are checking CCTV footage and arrests were expected soon.#Karnataka #Church #Jesus #BabyJesus #India #Christmas #BreakingNews #TheFirstIndia pic.twitter.com/XcBXBgEZWf — First India (@thefirstindia) December 28, 2022

The incident took place when the church was closed after morning prayers. The miscreants had broken the door and also robbed money from the offering box.

Father John Paul had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Periyapatna police station. The police officers rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation was on.