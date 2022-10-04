BJP launches “PFIBhagya” poster campaign targeting Karnataka Cong

Bengaluru: In a tit-for-tat against “PayCM” campaign, Karnataka BJP has launched “PFIBhagya” poster campaign against Congress, claiming that Siddaramaiah-led government helped the growth of PFI in the state by withdrawing cases filed against 1,600 PFI workers in 2015.

“In July 2009 as many as 175 cases were filed against 1,600 PFI and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity) workers for rioting in Shivamogga and Mysuru, but they all were withdrawn during Siddaramaiah’s rule,” he told reporters here on Monday.

“PFI Bhagya” is a pun related to the number of freebi schemes Siddaramaiah introduced in the capacity of chief minister.

Ashoka said Siddaramaiah’s government withdrew the cases against PFI and KFD workers despite the police and law departments raising concerns over his decision.

Placing some documents before the media, the minister pointed out that the Congress MLA Tanveer Sait had written a letter to the then CM Siddaramaiah in December 2012 to release PFI and KFD workers as they were “innocent”.

Ashoka demanded an apology from Siddaramaiah to withdraw cases against these radical Islamist workers.

The “PFIBhagya ” poster asks people to scan the QR code to know all about Siddaramullah’s love for #UgraBhagya.

In a tweet, Karnataka BJP said: “Did you know? Of course you did! @siddaramaiah – #PFI bhai bhai. #PFIBhagya #Ugrabhagya. Scan the QR code to know all about his shenanigans with jihadists. #BharatTodoYatra.”

Recently, Karnataka Congress had launched “PayCM” campaign targeting Basavaraj Bommai’s government.

Source UNI