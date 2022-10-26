BJP takes dig at Owaisi’s hijab-clad-PM remark

Bengaluru: Hinting at the debatable position of women in Islam, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi by asking to first make a hijab-wearing girl the president of his party and then hope for such a girl to become prime minister.

“Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?” Poonawalla tweeted.

The AIMIM Chief Tuesday had stated that he hopes one day a hijab-clad will become Prime Minister of India in reaction to a debate on Rishi Sunak, belonging to a minority community in UK, becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.

“I already said Inshallah God’s grace) there will be a hijab-clad prime minister in India in my lifetime or after. I already said,” Owaisi had stated.

Many opposition leaders including Congressmen P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor had stated that a PM belonging to a minority is an impossibility in India because of ‘majoritarian’ government.

Countering the remarks of the Congress leaders, BJP on Tuesday cited APJ Abdul Kalam’s and Manmohan Singh’s rise as the country’s president and prime minister.

Source UNI