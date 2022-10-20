Karnataka

B’luru college professor booked for sending porn to student

The accused has been identified as Madhusudhan Acharya and according to the police, he had sent the videos on Instagram.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 10:40
0 216 Less than a minute
B'luru college professor booked for sending porn to student
B'luru college professor booked for sending porn to student

Bengaluru: Police in Karnataka on Thursday booked a professor attached to a reputed college in Bengaluru for sending porn videos to a student on social media.

The accused has been identified as Madhusudhan Acharya and according to the police, he had sent the videos on Instagram.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) found out about this and passed on the information to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the police said.

The NCRB then informed the Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Related Articles

Presently, the case is being investigated by the South East Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

The police have questioned him and he has confessed to the crime.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 10:40
0 216 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button