Bomb scare at NAFL school in B’luru triggers panic

Bengaluru: Panic triggered among students and teaching staff of National Academy for Learning (NAFL) school in Basaveshwara Nagar locality of Bengaluru after the educational institution received a bomb threat on Friday.

According to police, the bomb threat was sent to official e-mail ID of the school claiming that four gelatin sticks have been kept on the premises, which may explode anytime soon.

On noticing the the threat mail, the school staff immediately informed police and shifted over 1,000 school children to a safe place.

Hundreds of parents rushed to the school and demanded that they should be allowed to enter the school premises to see their children. Later, the children were sent with them.

DCP (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi said: “We have ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. A case will be registered and investigation is being done.”

Search is on to find the said gelatin sticks, the police said.