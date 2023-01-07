Bomb scare in B’luru school: Minor boy did it for fun, sent to Juvenile Board

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police cracked the case of hoax bomb threat to the reputed National Academy for Learning (NAFL) School in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The police picked up a minor boy from the school in this connection and handed him over to custody of the State Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police, the police detected the boy through an IP address and when questioned, the boy maintained that he did it for having some fun. He told police that he got the official email ID of the school from the Google search.

Tension prevailed in the premises of the NAFL School run by the National Public School (NPS) group following the bomb threat in Basaveshwara Nagar locality of Bengaluru on Friday.

The bomb threat was given through the official email ID of the school. The email claimed that four gelatin sticks have been kept in the premises, which are going to explode at the time of lunch.

The school staff had immediately informed the jurisdictional police. About 1,000 school children were sent out of the classrooms and taken to safe places. The development had also triggered panic among parents and local residents.

Hundreds of parents rushed to the school and expressed their concern over the development and demanded that they should be let inside the school premises to see their children. Later, the children were sent with them.

Bomb disposal and dog squad had combed the school premises and declared it as a hoax threat later.