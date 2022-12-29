Case booked against Pragya Thakur in Karnataka

A case has been registered against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, on December 28, Wednesday, for her “inflammatory” speech. Kote Police in Shivamogga booked the case based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee President H.S. Sundaresh.

Lodging a complaint Sundaresh had alleged that the member of Parliament from Bhopal promoted enmity among communities through her speech. The case has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code among other sections.

During her keynote address at the annual convention of Hindu Jagaran Vedike in Shivamogga, on December 25, the BJP MP, representing Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, had appealed to Hindus to “keep knives sharpened” to protect themselves and also protect girls from “love jihad”.