Caught on cam: Jilted lover stabs Sultana to death, commits suicide

Davanagere: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed woman multiple times in broad day light leaving her dead. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera.

A person named Sadath alias Chand Pir resident of Davanagere city in Karnataka was in love with the victim, Sultana. Both worked at the same place. However, the woman was not interested and her family also was not in the favour of their relationship. So the family fixed her marriage with another person, on which the accused got angry but didn’t show his displeasure.

On the day of the crime, he waited for sultana on her way to work. Pretending to want to talk to her he stopped her on the way. After a short conversation the accused started stabbing her and fled on his bike. Later he also consumed poison.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital but Sultana died due to excess bleeding, while Chand Pir reportedly died while undergoing treatment.