Class 6 student dies of heart attack

Mysuru: Deaths due to heart attack are increasing day by day. Many cases of heart attacks at a young age are being reported. Not only young men but small children are also suffering from heart attacks.

In a recent such incident, the death of a 12-year-old boy due to heart attack has shocked everyone. The incident took place in Kudumangalore village of Madikeri district in Karnataka.

According to the details, a 12-year-old boy named Kirtan was studying in class 6 in Koppa Bharat Mata School. His father Manjachari is a driver in the same school.

On Saturday evening, Kirtan came home at night after playing with his friends. After sometime he complained of pain in the chest. The family immediately took the boy to Kushalnagar Hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kirtan’s sudden death has left his parents crestfallen.