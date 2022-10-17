Karnataka

Cong prez poll: Rahul casts his vote in Karnataka’s Ballari

Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, cast his vote in a booth specially arranged for the polling purpose. Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar also cast his vote at Sanganakallu.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 13:04
Ballary (Karnataka): Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for the party presidential election from the Sanganakallu village in Karnataka’s Ballari district on Monday.

A meeting room container has been converted into the polling booth for the Congress Presidential election. The polling began at 10 a.m.

About 45 members of the Congress party and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) would cast their votes from here.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has been temporarily halted in the backdrop of the election.

Rahul Gandhi is resting at Sanganakallu on Monday and Tuesday.

