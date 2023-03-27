Karnataka

Couple charred to death in K’taka

Yadgir: A couple was charred to death in Karnataka's Yadgir district on Monday due to an electric short circuit.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 10:55
0 187 Less than a minute
Couple charred to death in K'taka
Couple charred to death in K'taka

Yadgir: A couple was charred to death in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on Monday due to an electric short circuit.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Ragaiah and 35-year-old Shilpa.

Due to the short circuit, a subsequent fire gutted a shop and an adjacent house where the couple was residing.

The victims could not come out of the house due to thick smoke emanating from the fire and were burnt alive.

Related Articles

Though the Fire Force and Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the couple could not be saved.

Saidapura police have registered a case in this connection and taken up the investigation.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 10:55
0 187 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button