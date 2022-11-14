Karnataka

Credit of taking India to international level goes to Nehru: Bommai

He supported Gandhiji during the country's freedom struggle to the hilt and strove hard for the country to bloom.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 14:37
0 172 1 minute read
Credit of taking India to international level goes to Nehru: Bommai
Credit of taking India to international level goes to Nehru: Bommai

Bengaluru: The credit of taking India to international level goes to the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.

Speaking after garlanding the statue of Pandit Nehru on his birth anniversary in Vidhana Soudha here, the chief minister said Nehru loved children and his birth anniversary is celebrated as the children’s day.

Pandit Nehru had worked very closely with the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi. He supported Gandhiji during the country’s freedom struggle to the hilt and strove hard for the country to bloom.

As the first Prime Minister of the independent country, he laid the foundation for development. He worked in commendable manner at the international level for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) with General Tito, Chief Minister Bommai said.

Related Articles

India is still playing a major role in NAM, CM Bommai stated. His birthday is celebrated as Children’s day. Minister Halappa Achar and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and others were present.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 14:37
0 172 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button