Karnataka

Dogs kill wild stag in K’taka’s Chitradurga

The locals, who noticed it, rushed to the spot and rescued the stag. Though veterinary doctors from the forest department administered treatment, the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 March 2023 - 14:11
0 178 Less than a minute
Dogs kill wild stag in K'taka's Chitradurga
Dogs kill wild stag in K'taka's Chitradurga

Chitradurga, (Karnataka): A pack of stray dogs killed a stag after it strayed into a residential area from a nearby forest in this district of the state, sources said on Thursday.

According to authorities, the incident had taken place near Sasimara Kavalu near Bakkambudi village in Challakere taluk. The stag, popularly known as Krishna Mruga,
was attacked by dogs and suffered severe wounds.

The locals, who noticed it, rushed to the spot and rescued the stag. Though veterinary doctors from the forest department administered treatment, the animal succumbed to its injuries.

The authorities said that the wild animal had died of a heart attack.

Related Articles

An investigation is underway.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 March 2023 - 14:11
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button