EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 29 March 2023 - 10:03
The state has 224 Assembly seats. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Both BJP and Congress are in the process of announcing the candidates for the election.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.

Shivakumar maintained that the second list of 100 candidates would be announced after March 30. The party has already announced tickets for 124 candidates ahead of the BJP. “There is no dissent. We will accommodate all party leaders,” he said.

IANS
