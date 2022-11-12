Five arrested in K’taka for attempting religious conversions

Mandya (Karnataka): Five people were arrested in Karnataka’s Mandya district for attempting religious conversions, police said on Saturday.

The five were identified as E.N. Kumara Nagesha and E.N. Vijay Gowda, residents of Kyathanahalli near Malavalli town; K.R. Hemanth Kumar from Kandegala; Sumanth from Mysuru; and S.C. Sandeep, a resident of Chamarajanagar.

The K.M. Doddi police have lodged a case against the accused following a complaint.

According to the police, the accused were distributing leaflets near the church of Annur village asking Hindus to convert to Christianity.

They were also accused of denigrating Hindu gods, abusing them and luring people to convert.

The villagers objected to their campaign and questioned them on their beliefs.

Later, they informed the police, following which the five accused were nabbed.