Growing voices against Centre in K’taka over SSC exams only in Hindi, English issue

Bengaluru: The issue of the Staff Selection Committee’s decision to allow candidates to give exams for various posts of the Union government only in Hindi and English languages is gathering heat in Karnataka.

Kannada organisations and the opposition Congress have slammed the decision of the SSC for not allowing candidates from the state to give exams in the Kannada language.

The SSC is holding exam for the recruitment of 24,369 posts for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and other central agencies.

The recruitment will have computer based tests, physical fitness and medical tests. The computer test will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages.

The candidates, who have passed Class 10 are eligible to take up the exams. The exams will be held in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi.

The candidates have been asked to submit their applications till November 30. The exams are scheduled to be held in January 2023.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the nodal agency for promoting the Kannada language is preparing to challenge the notification by the SSC in the court.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had urged the Central government to take back the notification which is against the interests of the people of Karnataka. He had urged the Centre to make provisions for giving exams in regional language.

Kumaraswamy had warned that in case the notification is not withdrawn, he will launch a protest and exhibit the might of the Kannada people.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar slammed the Centre for adopting prejudice against the regional languages. What should the candidates of regional languages do? There is preferential treatment to Hindi, and the Kannada language is neglected, he said.

He chided the ruling BJP in Karnataka for being tight-lipped about the issue. If the state government fails to resolve this issue with their counterparts in New Delhi, agitation will be launched. “This is a warning of a Kannadiga,” he stressed.

With the Assembly elections fast approaching in Karnataka, the issue is likely to be taken up by the opposition parties to slam BJP. The ruling BJP in the state seems to be in a fix over the issue as they are not in a position to defend the SSC’s decision.