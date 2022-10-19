Karnataka

Heavy rain to lash K’taka for 5 days, IMD issues yellow alert

According to the forecast, Bengaluru will also receive heavy downpour in the coming two days.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 13:06
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Tuesday that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next five days and issued a yellow alert for several districts.

According to the forecast, Bengaluru will also receive heavy downpour in the coming two days.

Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mandya districts will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Ballary.

This year, Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 1,706 mm — breaking all prior records.

In 2017, the state capital had recorded 1,696 mm of rainfall.

