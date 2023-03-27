Hindu activists oppose recitation of Qur’an during the temple festival

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Hindu activists have started protesting against the practice of reciting the Quran during the historic Chanakishu Rath Utsav in Beluru town of Haasan district.

The Hindu organization demands that this practice should be abolished as it is against Hindu Dharma. In this regard, he has appealed to observe the bandh on Tuesday.

The historic religious festival is scheduled to take place on April 4 and the district administration is worried about the Rath Utsav taking on communal colors at the time of elections.

12th century Chanakishu Temple is an architectural masterpiece. It was built over 3 generations and took 103 years to complete. The temple is expected to get UNESCO heritage tag. Hindu activists had also opposed the custom of reciting the Quran in Rath Utsom last year, but despite their opposition, the Quran was recited.

Hindu activists claim that this practice was imposed by force in 1932. A doctor and writer Dr. Ramesh has written a book in this regard. He says that reciting the Quran before the Hindu deity Chanakishu is unnecessary. The question of Hindu activists is whether it is possible to recite Hindu mantras in mosques and dargahs?

