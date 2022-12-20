Horatti to be BJP’s nominee for K’taka Legislative Council Chairman post

Belagavi (Karnataka): Ruling BJP has finalised the name of a senior politician, BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti for the post of the Speaker of the Legislative Council, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources said that Horatti, who recently joined the BJP party from the JD(S), would file his nomination to the post during the day and the elections would be held on Wednesday.

The official statement is yet to be made by the party in this regard. The BJP members of the Legislative Council held a meeting at the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha under the chairmanship of Minister for Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department and finalised the name of Horatti for the post, sources explain.

BJP MLC Raghunatha Malkapure, in-charge Speaker was an aspirant for the post. But, the party had assured Horatti, who was earlier holding the post of Speaker of the Council, that he would be given the same post, when he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for Home Amit Shah.

Horatti, once close to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda decided to join the BJP as he could not get a cabinet berth in the cabinet of Congress-JD (S) coalition government. Horatti commands respect from the members of all parties in the Assembly.

The Legislative Council has a total strength of 75 members. BJP has 39 seats, Opposition Congress has 26 and JD(S) 8 seats. The BJP could easily elect its candidate as the required number is 38. Sources said that along with the ruling party, Horatti is likely to get the support of some members of the opposition parties as well.